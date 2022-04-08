FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $142,357,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,215,000 after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

