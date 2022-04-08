FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $32,000 in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,576. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

DBVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

