FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $62,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 414 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $2,518,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. 166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,244. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.17 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.