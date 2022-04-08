ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE FORG opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

