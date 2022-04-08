Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.73.

NYSE FBHS opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

