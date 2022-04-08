Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.37

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.37 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.