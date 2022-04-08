Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.37

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.37 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.
Several research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $60,000.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
