Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $42.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

