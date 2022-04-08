Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Down 7.8%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 11,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,182,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get Freshworks alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $8,603,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.