Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of FYBR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.