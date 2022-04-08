Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.
Shares of FYBR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
