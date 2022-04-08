Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 9.6%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 219,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,135,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -20.58.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

