Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 122,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

