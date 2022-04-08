Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 122,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 0.05.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
