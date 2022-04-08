Fundamental Research Trims Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Target Price to C$1.01

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.14 to C$1.01 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Supply Disruptions to Boost Demand for AgTech” and dated March 29, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Get Clean Seed Capital Group alerts:

Shares of CVE CSX opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$26.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.