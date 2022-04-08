FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Critical Contrast

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 HBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Risk & Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 30.16% 11.59% 1.19% HBT Financial 33.99% 14.94% 1.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.80 $21.93 million $1.50 13.21 HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.16 $56.27 million $2.02 8.93

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HBT Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

