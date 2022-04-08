FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Issued By B. Riley

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

