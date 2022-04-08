FY2022 EPS Estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MYTE opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

