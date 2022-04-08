FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.23.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 108,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $4,652,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

