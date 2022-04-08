FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72.
About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.