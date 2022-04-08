FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.23.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

