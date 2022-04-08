FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CONN. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $372.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 104,261 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

