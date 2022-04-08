FY2023 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.73.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

ONEW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ONEW stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.32.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after buying an additional 598,505 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.