FY2024 EPS Estimates for Shell plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shell in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.43.

SHEL stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shell has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

