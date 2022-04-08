G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $919,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

