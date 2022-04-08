Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

