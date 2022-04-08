Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
GENL stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.59). The firm has a market cap of £533.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.65.
Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
