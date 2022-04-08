Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

GENL stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.59). The firm has a market cap of £533.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.19%.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

