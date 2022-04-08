Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Up 5%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEGYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

