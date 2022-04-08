General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

