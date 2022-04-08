General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.