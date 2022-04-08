Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCO stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

