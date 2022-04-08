Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

