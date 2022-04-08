Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

