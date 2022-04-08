GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.
GFL opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.
GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.