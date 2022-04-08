GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

GFL opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

