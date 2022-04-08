GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Gap Down to $33.15

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $32.26. GFL Environmental shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 11,037 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFL. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.39.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

