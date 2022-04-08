Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 728,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

