Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,106,000 after acquiring an additional 836,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.