Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $408.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

