Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 563 ($7.38).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Glencore stock traded up GBX 11.70 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 526.40 ($6.90). The company had a trading volume of 39,950,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,340. The stock has a market cap of £69.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 528 ($6.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

