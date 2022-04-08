Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.05. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 136 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
