Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

