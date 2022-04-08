GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.40 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GLGDF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.
About GoGold Resources
