Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GFI. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $14.80 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

