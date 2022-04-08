Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.50.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GFI. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.
Shares of GFI opened at $14.80 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.