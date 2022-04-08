Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 200,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $6,157,182.60.

On Monday, March 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $5,344,173.21.

On Friday, March 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00.

CRC opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.31.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in California Resources by 442.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

