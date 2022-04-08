Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,026,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,384,000.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

