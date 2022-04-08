G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 3,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

