Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.99. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 1,671,814 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company has a market cap of C$717.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.27.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

