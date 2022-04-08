Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.59

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 3085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $555.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. State Street Corp increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

