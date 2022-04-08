Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

GPMT stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $555.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $140,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

