Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ:GECC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
