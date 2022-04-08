Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.