Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:GBX opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

