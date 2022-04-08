Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.54 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

