Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.42

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.42 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 126.18 ($1.65). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 337,801 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GNC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.42. The firm has a market cap of £674.53 million and a PE ratio of 25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

