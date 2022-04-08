Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $262.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

